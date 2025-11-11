High-Profile Arrest in Sabarimala Temple Gold Heist

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the missing gold from the Sabarimala temple has made a significant breakthrough with the arrest of former Travancore Devaswom Board president, N Vasu. This arrest comes after Vasu, who has also served twice as the Commissioner of the TDB, was interrogated by the authorities.

His arrest marks one of the most high-profile in the case that has drawn significant public and governmental attention. Sources indicate that Vasu is closely linked to the top echelons of the state government. The case involves the alleged disappearance of gold from the sanctum sanctorum's door frames, and the Kerala High Court is actively monitoring the SIT's progress.

Previously, the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, and two senior officials, alongside a retired officer, had been detained concerning this case. Potty faces accusations in two related cases involving the removal of gold from both the gold-clad plates of the guardian deity idols and the main temple door frames.