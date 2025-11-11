Left Menu

Unjust Grading: Female Loco Pilots' Promotions at Risk

Female loco pilots in the Salem rail division face setbacks in promotions due to being graded 'below average' for availing maternity or childcare leave. A pilots' union has alleged that the downgrading by the reviewing officer contradicts the initial positive assessments and impacts career progression for the 2024-25 assessment year.

In a contentious move, female loco pilots in the Salem rail division have been graded 'below average' on their annual performance appraisal reports for taking maternity or childcare leave, according to allegations made by a pilots' union. This grading obstructs their promotion opportunities for the next three years.

Despite receiving initial 'good' or 'average' assessments from reporting officers, the reviewing officer reportedly downgraded these evaluations without any justification. A Srinivas Bhatt, president of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, highlighted the concerns in a letter to Southern Railway's general manager.

The union has presented multiple cases of such downgrading and alleged harassment through unfair administrative actions, which it believes undermines the morale, career progression, and operational safety of loco staff. Appeals have been submitted to rectify these alleged biases against female loco pilots.

