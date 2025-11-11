Left Menu

Daring Escape: Cattle Smugglers Clash with Law Enforcement

Cattle smugglers in Bairia allegedly attempted to run over a police outpost leader, Shyam Prakash Mishra, during a vehicle check operation. Mishra avoided harm, a search intercepted the vehicle, recovering cattle while the driver fled. A legal case was filed against the suspects under various laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen encounter, cattle smugglers allegedly targeted a police outpost leader, attempting to injure him with a pickup vehicle during a late-night check in Bairia, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The chilling incident unfolded as Officer Shyam Prakash Mishra of the Chand Diar outpost was conducting routine vehicle checks at Manjhi picket on Monday night. The driver of a swiftly approaching pickup truck dangerously accelerated instead of stopping, forcing Mishra into a narrow escape by jumping aside, according to police accounts.

After initiating a search, authorities intercepted the suspect vehicle, albeit with the driver at large, recovering seven cattle. Authorities have registered a legal case against unidentified individuals for attempted murder, violating state laws against cow slaughter and animal cruelty, Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi confirmed. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

