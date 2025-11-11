Amit Shah Orders Forensic Probe in Red Fort Car Explosion

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to conduct a thorough analysis of samples collected from the site of a recent car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi. Sources indicate that Shah has urged swift action to unravel the details behind the tragic incident.

The directive was part of a security review meeting, which was the second of its kind and chaired by Shah himself. Attendees included the director of the Forensic Science Services and the chief director of the Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory. This underscores the gravity the government is placing on the incident.

The explosion, which occurred in a slow-moving vehicle at a traffic signal close to the Red Fort metro station, resulted in 12 fatalities, 20 injuries, and significant damage to several nearby vehicles. Investigative agencies have been tasked with conducting an in-depth probe to shed light on the cause and circumstances of this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)