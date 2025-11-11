CBI Probes Odisha's Multi-Crore Recruitment Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially been granted permission to delve into the multi-crore sub-inspector recruitment scam rocking Odisha. The state government, having initially recommended the probe, witnessed the arrest of 125 individuals by the Odisha Police's Crime Branch.

Investigation extends beyond state lines, reaching areas such as Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, where suspicions suggest the involvement of organized crime syndicates. The Chief Minister's Office confirmed the CBI's acceptance of the investigation to uncover possible attempts at instigation and conspiracy.

The recruitment board had entrusted PSU ITI Ltd with the examination process, delegated to local firms, leading to significant irregularities as evidenced by arrests of aspirants and brokers on the Andhra Pradesh border. Meanwhile, the scam mastermind, linked to Rs 1,000 crore in irregularities, emerged from within Panchsoft Technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)