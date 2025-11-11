Left Menu

Tragic Creek Jump: A Tale of Friendship and Loss in Mumbai

In Mumbai, a man and a transgender person tragically drowned after jumping into Mahim creek following an argument. The National Disaster Response Force and local officials were involved in a rescue operation which was suspended due to poor visibility, with plans to continue the search the next day.

In a tragic incident in Mumbai, two individuals drowned in Mahim creek after a dramatic sequence followed a heated argument. The victims, a man and a transgender person, leaped into the water, with one attempting to rescue the other, according to local police.

Identified as Irshad Asif Shaikh, also known as Zara, and Kalandar Altaf Khan, the duo engaged in a confrontation on the bridge connecting Mahim and Bandra before the tragic event unfolded. Shaikh's impulsive leap prompted Khan's valiant but fatal attempt to save him.

Emergency services, including the National Disaster Response Force, responded promptly, launching a rescue mission that ultimately faced challenges with reduced visibility. The search operation, called off as daylight faded, is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

