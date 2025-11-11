Left Menu

Union Labour Minister Stress Collaboration to Maximize Impact of Welfare Schemes

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the need for cooperation among stakeholders during the National Conference on Labour & Employment. Highlighting the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, the conference focused on action-oriented strategies to uplift workers and enhance social security through digital and policy initiatives.

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the importance of stakeholder collaboration during the National Conference of Labour & Employment. He called for strategic alignment with welfare schemes, including the new Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, designed to create jobs and enhance social security.

The conference, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, seeks to translate policies into tangible outcomes. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje highlighted India's success in poverty reduction and social security expansion, urging states to lead outreach efforts and utilize digital platforms like e-Shram for inclusive growth.

Union Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani stressed the need for innovative approaches, discussing the draft National Labour & Employment Policy. The event also saw the launch of digital initiatives like the Digital Labour Chowk app, aiming for effective labour policy implementation and worker welfare.

