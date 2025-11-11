Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling

Punjab Police arrested two individuals in Ferozepur linked to a cross-border weapon smuggling network. Seized items include Glock pistols and live cartridges. Investigations reveal connections to a Pakistan-based smuggler and a UK-based handler. Police continue efforts to dismantle the entire network, with likely further arrests.

Updated: 11-11-2025 20:13 IST
The Punjab Police have made significant strides in uncovering a cross-border weapon smuggling network. On Tuesday, officials announced the arrest of two individuals in Ferozepur as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal arms trafficking.

Those apprehended, Gurpreet Singh alias Gori and Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky, were found in possession of four 9MM Glock pistols, magazines, and live cartridges. Initial investigations suggest Vikramjeet had ties to a Pakistan-based smuggler, indicating a broader network with international linkages.

In a parallel operation, two more individuals with connections to a gangster-terror module were detained, as police continue to dismantle the intricate network. The probe is expected to lead to further arrests and possibly expose additional players involved.

