Ukraine Aims to Restart Prisoner Swaps with Russia

Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's delegation for negotiations with Russia, stated on Tuesday that he is in Istanbul with the goal of revitalizing the prisoner swap process with Moscow.

Umerov, who also serves as the secretary of Ukraine's security council, emphasized on social media the importance of adhering to agreements that are already in place.

Additionally, Umerov is set to have further meetings in the Middle East as part of his efforts to unblock the negotiations and advance the prisoner swap discussions.