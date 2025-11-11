Left Menu

Ukraine Aims to Restart Prisoner Swaps with Russia

Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's delegation for talks with Russia, is in Istanbul to revitalize prisoner swap negotiations. He aims to further discuss the issue in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of implementing pre-existing agreements for the swaps between Ukraine and Moscow.

  • Ukraine

Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's delegation for negotiations with Russia, stated on Tuesday that he is in Istanbul with the goal of revitalizing the prisoner swap process with Moscow.

Umerov, who also serves as the secretary of Ukraine's security council, emphasized on social media the importance of adhering to agreements that are already in place.

Additionally, Umerov is set to have further meetings in the Middle East as part of his efforts to unblock the negotiations and advance the prisoner swap discussions.

