Speeding SUV Causes Chaos in Narela: Four Injured, Driver Apprehended

A speeding SUV collided with a scooter and e-rickshaw in Delhi's Narela area, injuring four people. Residents apprehended the driver on-site, while the victims received prompt medical aid. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident's circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-speed collision unfolded in outer north Delhi's Narela area as a speeding SUV crashed into a scooter and e-rickshaw early Tuesday morning.

Four individuals were injured in the incident which occurred around 8.30 am. They have been identified as Sonak, Anu, Mohim, and Mohammad Ashik, according to police sources.

Swift action from local residents led to the capture of the SUV's driver, Nitin from Haryana. With the victims stable, a case has been filed as investigators delve into the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

