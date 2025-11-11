Undercover Smuggler Unveiled: Fake NIA Officer's Drug Bust at Airport

In a significant drug bust, Customs officials at IGI Airport arrested an Indian woman for trying to smuggle 20 vacuum-sealed packets of hydroponic weed.

The passenger, arriving from Bangkok, deceitfully presented herself as a National Investigation Agency officer, carrying a fake ID in an attempt to bypass security.

Upon surveillance and investigation, her ruse was uncovered, and the illicit substances, cleverly concealed in her bags, were seized. Legal proceedings are underway following the shocking revelation of her fraudulent identity.