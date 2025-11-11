Left Menu

Undercover Smuggler Unveiled: Fake NIA Officer's Drug Bust at Airport

An Indian woman arriving at IGI Airport from Bangkok was apprehended by Customs after being caught with 20 packets of hydroponic weed in her baggage. Allegedly posing as an NIA officer, she was intercepted upon suspicious behavior, leading to the discovery of concealed drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:18 IST
In a significant drug bust, Customs officials at IGI Airport arrested an Indian woman for trying to smuggle 20 vacuum-sealed packets of hydroponic weed.

The passenger, arriving from Bangkok, deceitfully presented herself as a National Investigation Agency officer, carrying a fake ID in an attempt to bypass security.

Upon surveillance and investigation, her ruse was uncovered, and the illicit substances, cleverly concealed in her bags, were seized. Legal proceedings are underway following the shocking revelation of her fraudulent identity.

