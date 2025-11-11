Left Menu

Explosive Chemistry: The Hazardous Mix Behind Red Fort Blast

A recent explosion near Red Fort has led to a focus on the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosive materials in Faridabad. These materials, including ammonium nitrate, could be linked to terror networks and have the potential for catastrophic destruction when improperly mixed. Investigators are exploring connections to terrorist activities.

An explosion near Red Fort on Monday, which resulted in 12 fatalities, has spotlighted the colossal seizure of explosive materials in Faridabad. Experts warn of the potential dangers stemming from improperly mixed chemical compounds.

Delhi Police and forensic experts are examining whether the seized substances, suspected to include ammonium nitrate, match the chemical signature of the blast. Professor Manish Jain highlighted the essential components of explosive mixtures, including oxidisers like ammonium nitrate, and fuels such as sulphur.

Experts caution that these substances, typically used in industrial applications, can cause massive destruction if mishandled. Investigators suspect a link to terror networks, underscoring the need to understand the chemistry of such mixtures.

