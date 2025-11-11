Explosive Chemistry: The Hazardous Mix Behind Red Fort Blast

An explosion near Red Fort on Monday, which resulted in 12 fatalities, has spotlighted the colossal seizure of explosive materials in Faridabad. Experts warn of the potential dangers stemming from improperly mixed chemical compounds.

Delhi Police and forensic experts are examining whether the seized substances, suspected to include ammonium nitrate, match the chemical signature of the blast. Professor Manish Jain highlighted the essential components of explosive mixtures, including oxidisers like ammonium nitrate, and fuels such as sulphur.

Experts caution that these substances, typically used in industrial applications, can cause massive destruction if mishandled. Investigators suspect a link to terror networks, underscoring the need to understand the chemistry of such mixtures.

