Global Resonance: UN's Call for Action After Explosive Tragedies

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expresses condolences following a car explosion near Red Fort in New Delhi and a suicide bombing in Islamabad. Guterres emphasizes the need for thorough investigations. Pakistan's Prime Minister accuses India of involvement in the Pakistan attack, a claim India deems baseless and misleading.

Updated: 12-11-2025 08:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, expressed his condolences over the recent tragic car explosion near Red Fort in New Delhi. He stressed the importance of a comprehensive investigation into the incident to uncover the truth behind this act of violence.

In a statement from Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq, Guterres extended sympathies to the government and people of India. Concurrently, he addressed another act of violence — a suicide bombing in Islamabad. Guterres condemned terrorism in all forms and called for accountability and thorough investigation into these attacks.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif alleged Indian support in the Islamabad attack, a claim which India rejected as baseless. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the global community would not be swayed by such allegations.

