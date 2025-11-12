Left Menu

Unveiling the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: A Rs 58 Crore Cyber Heist

An international cybercrime syndicate has been uncovered in a Rs 58 crore 'digital arrest' fraud in Mumbai. The scam, extending to Hong Kong and Indonesia, involved poseurs as law enforcement officers, crypto transactions, and commission-based bank accounts, having swindled Rs 2,000 crore countrywide.

Updated: 12-11-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 08:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has uncovered a sprawling international network involved in a Rs 58 crore 'digital arrest' fraud. Officials revealed the syndicate's operations extended beyond India, with links reaching Hong Kong, China, and Indonesia.

This is one of India's most significant cyber scams, where fraudsters impersonated officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Operating through sophisticated cryptocurrency transactions, they managed to siphon off a substantial amount from a Mumbai-based businessman between August 19 and October 8.

Investigations unearthed that this fraud is part of a larger international syndicate, exploiting Indian victims through 'digital arrest' tactics and cryptocurrency manipulation, generating an estimated Rs 2,000 crore. The Maharashtra Cyber Department continues to serve as a critical nodal agency in the fight against such cybercrimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

