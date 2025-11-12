Unveiling the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: A Rs 58 Crore Cyber Heist

In a shocking development, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has uncovered a sprawling international network involved in a Rs 58 crore 'digital arrest' fraud. Officials revealed the syndicate's operations extended beyond India, with links reaching Hong Kong, China, and Indonesia.

This is one of India's most significant cyber scams, where fraudsters impersonated officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Operating through sophisticated cryptocurrency transactions, they managed to siphon off a substantial amount from a Mumbai-based businessman between August 19 and October 8.

Investigations unearthed that this fraud is part of a larger international syndicate, exploiting Indian victims through 'digital arrest' tactics and cryptocurrency manipulation, generating an estimated Rs 2,000 crore. The Maharashtra Cyber Department continues to serve as a critical nodal agency in the fight against such cybercrimes.

