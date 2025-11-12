Ukrainian Justice Minister Suspended Amid Corruption Probe
Ukraine's Justice Minister, German Galushchenko, has been suspended as a corruption investigation into the energy sector unfolds. Previously an energy minister, Galushchenko was recorded conversing with suspects. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau is leading the inquiry. Details regarding his involvement remain unspecified.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's government has suspended its Justice Minister, German Galushchenko, amid an investigation into corruption in the energy sector, Prime Minister announced on Wednesday. Galushchenko was formerly an energy minister and is now under investigation.
The Justice Ministry revealed that investigative actions against Galushchenko were underway, but did not clarify if these were connected to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's ongoing scrutiny. An insider disclosed that Galushchenko's conversations with some suspects had been captured and released by NABU.
This development is part of a broader crackdown on corruption, aiming to uphold integrity within the government and public sectors in Ukraine.
ALSO READ
Family Pleads Innocence Amidst Delhi Blast Investigation
Mystery Explosives Near Red Fort: An Ongoing Investigation
Al-Falah University Under Investigation for Links to Terror Module
Ukraine Targets Energy Sector Corruption Amid EU Membership Push
Delhi Incident Spurs Intense Investigation: A National Call for Vigilance