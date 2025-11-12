Ukrainian Justice Minister Suspended Amid Corruption Probe

Ukraine's government has suspended its Justice Minister, German Galushchenko, amid an investigation into corruption in the energy sector, Prime Minister announced on Wednesday. Galushchenko was formerly an energy minister and is now under investigation.

The Justice Ministry revealed that investigative actions against Galushchenko were underway, but did not clarify if these were connected to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's ongoing scrutiny. An insider disclosed that Galushchenko's conversations with some suspects had been captured and released by NABU.

This development is part of a broader crackdown on corruption, aiming to uphold integrity within the government and public sectors in Ukraine.