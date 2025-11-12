Australia's High Court Blocks Russian Embassy Project on Security Grounds

In a landmark decision, Australia's High Court has upheld the government's move to halt Russia from constructing a new embassy near Parliament House, citing national security concerns. The ruling confirms that the lease cancellation aligns with constitutional powers.

The site in Canberra, situated just 300 meters from Parliament, was under a 99-year lease secured by Russia in 2008. However, construction work on the embassy never reached completion. Russian officials challenged the lease cancellation, arguing the law was unconstitutional.

Despite the court's verdict supporting the government's stance, Russia is entitled to compensation under constitutional norms. Australian Attorney-General Michelle Rowland applauded the decision, asserting the nation's commitment to its security and values.

(With inputs from agencies.)