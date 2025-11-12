Maoists Surrender in Jharkhand: A Significant Win for 'Nai Disha' Policy

Two high-ranking Maoists surrendered to police in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Wednesday, marking a significant success for the state's 'Nai Disha' policy. Among those surrendering were Brajesh Yadav, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, and fellow commander Awdhesh Lohra.

The police confirmed that Yadav and Lohra, affiliated with the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), have multiple cases pending against them. Their surrender is seen as a breakthrough in ongoing efforts to quell extremist activities in the region.

According to Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav, this achievement reflects the effective collaboration between law enforcement and the community. Inspector General Shailendra Kumar Sinha lauded the joint efforts that led to this development, emphasizing its impact on regional security.

