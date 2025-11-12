Left Menu

Maoists Surrender in Jharkhand: A Significant Win for 'Nai Disha' Policy

Two Maoists, including a sub-zonal commander and an area commander, surrendered to police in Jharkhand, Latehar district. This was part of the state's 'Nai Disha' policy. The surrender is a testament to collaborative police efforts. Both individuals have multiple pending cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:04 IST
Maoists Surrender in Jharkhand: A Significant Win for 'Nai Disha' Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two high-ranking Maoists surrendered to police in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Wednesday, marking a significant success for the state's 'Nai Disha' policy. Among those surrendering were Brajesh Yadav, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, and fellow commander Awdhesh Lohra.

The police confirmed that Yadav and Lohra, affiliated with the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), have multiple cases pending against them. Their surrender is seen as a breakthrough in ongoing efforts to quell extremist activities in the region.

According to Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav, this achievement reflects the effective collaboration between law enforcement and the community. Inspector General Shailendra Kumar Sinha lauded the joint efforts that led to this development, emphasizing its impact on regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

 India
2
Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

 India
3
Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Back Channel Attempts: UK-Russia Dialogue Falls Flat

Back Channel Attempts: UK-Russia Dialogue Falls Flat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025