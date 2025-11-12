Maoists Surrender in Jharkhand: A Significant Win for 'Nai Disha' Policy
Two Maoists, including a sub-zonal commander and an area commander, surrendered to police in Jharkhand, Latehar district. This was part of the state's 'Nai Disha' policy. The surrender is a testament to collaborative police efforts. Both individuals have multiple pending cases.
- Country:
- India
Two high-ranking Maoists surrendered to police in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Wednesday, marking a significant success for the state's 'Nai Disha' policy. Among those surrendering were Brajesh Yadav, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, and fellow commander Awdhesh Lohra.
The police confirmed that Yadav and Lohra, affiliated with the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), have multiple cases pending against them. Their surrender is seen as a breakthrough in ongoing efforts to quell extremist activities in the region.
According to Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav, this achievement reflects the effective collaboration between law enforcement and the community. Inspector General Shailendra Kumar Sinha lauded the joint efforts that led to this development, emphasizing its impact on regional security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident: Family Killed in Collision with Police Vehicle in Tamil Nadu
\RBangladesh interim regime dismantling democratic order, empowering extremists: Sheikh Hasina to PTI.
Police Intensify Crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami Across the Valley
Raheem Sterling's Home Targeted Again: Safety Concerns Persist
Extortion Ring Busted by Hazaribag Police: Six Arrested