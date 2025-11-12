Russian Forces Oust Ukrainian Troops from Sukhyi Yar
Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday that Russian forces have expelled Ukrainian troops from Sukhyi Yar, a small settlement located south of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. The report remains unverified by independent sources, according to Reuters.
In a recent statement, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed its forces had successfully removed Ukrainian troops from Sukhyi Yar, a small settlement positioned strategically south of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.
The announcement is part of ongoing military developments in the region, which has seen intense conflict and strategic maneuvers by both sides.
Reuters noted that it could not independently confirm the details of the battlefield events as reported by the Russian authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
