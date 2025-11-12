Russian Forces Oust Ukrainian Troops from Sukhyi Yar

In a recent statement, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed its forces had successfully removed Ukrainian troops from Sukhyi Yar, a small settlement positioned strategically south of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

The announcement is part of ongoing military developments in the region, which has seen intense conflict and strategic maneuvers by both sides.

Reuters noted that it could not independently confirm the details of the battlefield events as reported by the Russian authorities.

