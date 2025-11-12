Left Menu

Rekha Gupta's Commitment to Transparent Governance

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta prioritizes swift resolution of public issues, emphasizing the importance of public dialogue for good governance during 'Jan Sunwai' at her residence, Jan Seva Sadan. Gupta assured the citizens that their grievances will be addressed promptly, highlighting her government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:04 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the urgency of resolving public grievances during the 'Jan Sunwai' program at Jan Seva Sadan, her residence on Raj Niwas Marg. She affirmed that addressing citizens' issues promptly is her administration's primary objective.

Gupta urged government officials to handle public grievances with sensitivity and efficiency. Her statement from the Chief Minister's Office highlighted that open dialogue with the public is essential for effective governance.

During the session, Gupta listened carefully to people's problems, complaints, and suggestions, instructing relevant departmental heads to act immediately. She personally engaged with attendees, assuring them of swift action and reaffirming her dedication to a more transparent and participatory government, as mentioned in the official statement.

Latest News

