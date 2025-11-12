Left Menu

Major Opium Seizure Leads to Arrests in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Chatra district, police arrested two individuals after seizing opium valued at Rs 27 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car and found 5.4 kg of opium. An FIR has been filed under the NDPS Act, 1985, at Pathalgadda police station.

Two individuals have been arrested following the seizure of opium worth Rs 27 lakh in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police sources revealed on Wednesday. The operation resulted from a tip-off, leading a police unit to intercept a car in the Pathalgadda area where over 5.4 kg of the substance was discovered.

Chatra Superintendent of Police, Sumit Kumar Agarwal, confirmed the arrests and the confiscation of 5.472 kilograms of opium from the suspects, traveling in a vehicle that has now been impounded. Additionally, two mobile phones were seized during the operation.

The suspects reportedly originate from the villages of Aamin and Uta More in Chatra. Law enforcement has filed an FIR under several provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, intensifying the crackdown on drug-related activities in the district.

