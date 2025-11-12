Left Menu

Wanted Fugitive Nabbed After 26 Years on the Run

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:21 IST
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) - A man, who had been on the run for 26 years, was arrested by Jammu police after his deportation from the United Kingdom to India. The individual, Naveen Kousha, was wanted in connection with a 1999 case of rash driving that led to a fatality.

Kousha, hailing from Ropar in Punjab, faced charges under Sections 304-A, 279, and 337 of the Rambir Penal Code. A court in Jammu had issued a warrant for his arrest after he absconded in 1999 and later settled in the UK, securing permanent residency there.

The successful apprehension was achieved through the concerted efforts of Jhajjar Kotli Police and multiple agencies, marking a significant victory in their campaign against long-time fugitives and reinforcing their resolve to uphold justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

