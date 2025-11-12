Kashmir Crackdown: Unveiling the Terror Network
Police in Kashmir intensified a major crackdown, raiding around 500 locations tied to terrorist associates and banned organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami. Over several days, significant materials and dozens of individuals were identified, signaling an effort to dismantle terror networks and maintain security across the region.
In a sweeping operation on Wednesday, police in Kashmir ramped up efforts to dismantle the terror infrastructure entrenched across the region. Targeting approximately 500 locations, the raids honed in on associates of banned organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), as well as persons linked to terror activities, officials confirmed.
Citing credible intelligence about attempts to re-energize the terror network under various guises, officials stated the raids spanned 10 districts, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Pulwama. The operation aimed at seizing incriminating documents, digital devices, and evidence to bolster ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The police's initiative forms part of a larger preventive strategy to cut off ideological, financial, and logistical networks supporting terrorism. Scores of individuals have been detained for questioning, and significant materials were seized, emphasizing a focused effort to ensure peace and thwart potential security threats, officials indicated.
