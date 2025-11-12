Tragedy at Red Fort: Families Grieve in Wake of Devastating Blast

In the aftermath of the Red Fort blast, families are mourning the loss of loved ones. The tragic event claimed 12 lives, with authorities confirming the identities of eight victims, including Mohammad Jumman and Amar Kataria.

Jumman, aged 35, was identified by the clothing on his torso. As the sole provider for his family, his death leaves behind a mother, a differently abled wife, and three young children. His sister, Najma, voices concerns over their future, urging the government to support the children's education.

Similarly, Amar Kataria's family struggles to cope with their loss. Kataria, the family's only son, ran a medicine shop and had spoken to his family shortly before the explosion. His father, Jagdish Kataria, recounts the harrowing discovery and the family's agonizing wait for news at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)