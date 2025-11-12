Left Menu

Tragedy at Red Fort: Families Grieve in Wake of Devastating Blast

The Red Fort blast left 12 people dead, with eight victims identified so far. Among them were Mohammad Jumman, an e-rickshaw driver, and Amar Kataria, a medicine shop owner. Families await DNA results for the remaining bodies as they grieve and call for governmental assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:00 IST
Tragedy at Red Fort: Families Grieve in Wake of Devastating Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Red Fort blast, families are mourning the loss of loved ones. The tragic event claimed 12 lives, with authorities confirming the identities of eight victims, including Mohammad Jumman and Amar Kataria.

Jumman, aged 35, was identified by the clothing on his torso. As the sole provider for his family, his death leaves behind a mother, a differently abled wife, and three young children. His sister, Najma, voices concerns over their future, urging the government to support the children's education.

Similarly, Amar Kataria's family struggles to cope with their loss. Kataria, the family's only son, ran a medicine shop and had spoken to his family shortly before the explosion. His father, Jagdish Kataria, recounts the harrowing discovery and the family's agonizing wait for news at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Railway Board Mandates Comprehensive Staff Verification After Incident

Railway Board Mandates Comprehensive Staff Verification After Incident

 India
2
India Allocates Billions to Shield Exporters from U.S. Tariff Blow

India Allocates Billions to Shield Exporters from U.S. Tariff Blow

 Global
3
Andhra Pradesh to Host Landmark 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025

Andhra Pradesh to Host Landmark 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025

 India
4
Export Surge, Inflation Dip, and Market Gains Shape Business Trends

Export Surge, Inflation Dip, and Market Gains Shape Business Trends

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025