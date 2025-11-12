Ivory Coast National Jailed for Jihadist Recruitment in Europe

An Ivory Coast national, Mouhamadou Dosso, was sentenced to a decade behind bars by a Maltese court after being found guilty of attempting to recruit individuals for jihadist attacks across Europe.

Dosso, who also possesses an Italian ID card, was arrested in November 2024. Authorities revealed that he disseminated militant propaganda and focused on enlisting asylum seekers who were living alone and had fled from war-torn regions.

Evidence presented in court included mobile devices containing photos and materials related to the Islamic State group. However, it remains unclear if Dosso was officially affiliated with the group or if he succeeded in these recruitment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)