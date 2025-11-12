Ivory Coast National Jailed for Jihadist Recruitment in Europe
Mouhamadou Dosso, an Ivory Coast national, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Maltese court for attempting to recruit individuals for jihadist attacks in Europe. The arrest in November 2024 revealed his activities in distributing militant propaganda and targeting asylum seekers living alone.
- Country:
- Malta
An Ivory Coast national, Mouhamadou Dosso, was sentenced to a decade behind bars by a Maltese court after being found guilty of attempting to recruit individuals for jihadist attacks across Europe.
Dosso, who also possesses an Italian ID card, was arrested in November 2024. Authorities revealed that he disseminated militant propaganda and focused on enlisting asylum seekers who were living alone and had fled from war-torn regions.
Evidence presented in court included mobile devices containing photos and materials related to the Islamic State group. However, it remains unclear if Dosso was officially affiliated with the group or if he succeeded in these recruitment efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Antwerp's Underworld: The Shadowy Network Fueling Europe's Illicit Jewel Trade
European Stocks Hit Record High Amid Optimism in Financials and Corporate Earnings
Europe's Quest for Chip Resilience Amid China Tensions
Europe's Digital Democracy Shield: Fighting Disinformation Online
Europe Secures Silicon: Nexperia Conflict Spurs Action