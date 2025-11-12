Left Menu

Ivory Coast National Jailed for Jihadist Recruitment in Europe

Mouhamadou Dosso, an Ivory Coast national, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Maltese court for attempting to recruit individuals for jihadist attacks in Europe. The arrest in November 2024 revealed his activities in distributing militant propaganda and targeting asylum seekers living alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valletta | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Malta

An Ivory Coast national, Mouhamadou Dosso, was sentenced to a decade behind bars by a Maltese court after being found guilty of attempting to recruit individuals for jihadist attacks across Europe.

Dosso, who also possesses an Italian ID card, was arrested in November 2024. Authorities revealed that he disseminated militant propaganda and focused on enlisting asylum seekers who were living alone and had fled from war-torn regions.

Evidence presented in court included mobile devices containing photos and materials related to the Islamic State group. However, it remains unclear if Dosso was officially affiliated with the group or if he succeeded in these recruitment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

