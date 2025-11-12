Cab Driver Stabbing Suspect Arrested by Delhi Police
Delhi Police have arrested Sharukh, a suspect in the stabbing of cab driver Md Qamar during a parking dispute in Nand Nagri. Sharukh, who fled after the incident, was captured in Tahirpur following a police trap. His associate, Qayyum, remains absconding. Sharukh has a history of criminal activity.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended a 32-year-old suspect accused of stabbing a cab driver during a confrontation over parking in Nand Nagri.
The accused, identified as Sharukh from Sunder Nagari, had been evading arrest for two months before a successful police operation in Tahirpur led to his capture.
While Sharukh has confessed to the crime, his associate Qayyum is still at large. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover their involvement in additional criminal activities.
