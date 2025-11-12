Cab Driver Stabbing Suspect Arrested by Delhi Police

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended a 32-year-old suspect accused of stabbing a cab driver during a confrontation over parking in Nand Nagri.

The accused, identified as Sharukh from Sunder Nagari, had been evading arrest for two months before a successful police operation in Tahirpur led to his capture.

While Sharukh has confessed to the crime, his associate Qayyum is still at large. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover their involvement in additional criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)