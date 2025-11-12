Left Menu

Cab Driver Stabbing Suspect Arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi Police have arrested Sharukh, a suspect in the stabbing of cab driver Md Qamar during a parking dispute in Nand Nagri. Sharukh, who fled after the incident, was captured in Tahirpur following a police trap. His associate, Qayyum, remains absconding. Sharukh has a history of criminal activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:59 IST
Cab Driver Stabbing Suspect Arrested by Delhi Police
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended a 32-year-old suspect accused of stabbing a cab driver during a confrontation over parking in Nand Nagri.

The accused, identified as Sharukh from Sunder Nagari, had been evading arrest for two months before a successful police operation in Tahirpur led to his capture.

While Sharukh has confessed to the crime, his associate Qayyum is still at large. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover their involvement in additional criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

