Tragic Terrorist Blast in Delhi: A Nation on Alert
A devastating car blast in Delhi, India, has been classified as a 'terrorist incident' by the federal cabinet, resulting in eight deaths and at least 20 injuries. This event has heightened security concerns in the capital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:01 IST
In a grim turn of events, a car explosion in Delhi on Monday has been officially deemed a 'terrorist incident' by India's federal cabinet of ministers, marking a rise in security threats within the capital city.
The tragic blast claimed the lives of eight individuals, while at least 20 others sustained injuries, creating an atmosphere of fear and urgency among the public.
This incident has prompted authorities to bolster security measures and intensify investigations in a bid to prevent further acts of violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
