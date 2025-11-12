Tragic Terrorist Blast in Delhi: A Nation on Alert

In a grim turn of events, a car explosion in Delhi on Monday has been officially deemed a 'terrorist incident' by India's federal cabinet of ministers, marking a rise in security threats within the capital city.

The tragic blast claimed the lives of eight individuals, while at least 20 others sustained injuries, creating an atmosphere of fear and urgency among the public.

This incident has prompted authorities to bolster security measures and intensify investigations in a bid to prevent further acts of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)