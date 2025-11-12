Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Target Global Networks Backing Iran's Military Ambitions

The U.S. imposed sanctions on 32 individuals and entities in several countries to curb Iran's ballistic missile and drone programs. The targeted networks operate internationally, posing threats to U.S. personnel and commercial shipping. Tehran denies allegations about its nuclear program, claiming it is for peaceful purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:34 IST
U.S. Sanctions Target Global Networks Backing Iran's Military Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions on individuals and entities across multiple countries to stem Iran's activities in ballistic missile and drone production. These sanctions aim at 32 entities and individuals located in Iran, the UAE, Turkey, China, Hong Kong, India, Germany, and Ukraine.

According to the Treasury Department, the sanctioned parties operate sophisticated procurement networks, which pose significant threats to U.S. and allied interests in the Middle East, and to commercial shipping routes in the Red Sea. This move is part of broader efforts to counter Tehran's military ambitions.

Washington, along with European allies and Israel, has repeatedly accused Iran of using its nuclear program as a front to develop weapons capabilities. Tehran, however, insists that its nuclear activities are solely for peaceful purposes and denies any covert military objectives.

TRENDING

1
GIC Re Reports Remarkable 54% Jump in Quarterly Profits

GIC Re Reports Remarkable 54% Jump in Quarterly Profits

 India
2
Mystery of the Unidentified Body in Gadag: A Murder Investigation

Mystery of the Unidentified Body in Gadag: A Murder Investigation

 India
3
Countdown to the Lai Autonomous District Council Elections

Countdown to the Lai Autonomous District Council Elections

 India
4
President Murmu Spotlights India-Botswana Ties at Botswana Parliament Visit

President Murmu Spotlights India-Botswana Ties at Botswana Parliament Visit

 Botswana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025