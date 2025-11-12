U.S. Sanctions Target Global Networks Backing Iran's Military Ambitions

The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions on individuals and entities across multiple countries to stem Iran's activities in ballistic missile and drone production. These sanctions aim at 32 entities and individuals located in Iran, the UAE, Turkey, China, Hong Kong, India, Germany, and Ukraine.

According to the Treasury Department, the sanctioned parties operate sophisticated procurement networks, which pose significant threats to U.S. and allied interests in the Middle East, and to commercial shipping routes in the Red Sea. This move is part of broader efforts to counter Tehran's military ambitions.

Washington, along with European allies and Israel, has repeatedly accused Iran of using its nuclear program as a front to develop weapons capabilities. Tehran, however, insists that its nuclear activities are solely for peaceful purposes and denies any covert military objectives.