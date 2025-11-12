Grenade Cache Uncovered Near Line of Control
Security forces discovered six grenades in a hideout in Kupwara district's Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir, acting on specific intelligence inputs. The search operation took place near the Line of Control, where the grenades were subsequently destroyed, ensuring safety in the area.
Security forces recovered a cache of grenades near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army confirmed on Wednesday.
The operation was initiated following precise intelligence inputs, leading forces to the Jabri forest in the Tangdhar sector, where they discovered six grenades in a hideout.
To ensure the safety of the surrounding area, the grenades were destroyed on-site, marking a successful end to the operation.
