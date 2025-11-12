The New Age Battlefield: Tech and Strategy Revolution

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressed the current shifts in global warfare, citing the Ukraine battlefield as a 'living lab' that showcases the modern conditions affecting nations, including India. His remarks were made at the Delhi Defence Dialogue 2025, where he spoke about the increasing role of technology in military strategy.

General Dwivedi elaborated on how unconventional warfare tactics are changing, with drones, electronic warfare, and information campaigns playing crucial roles. He identified three key factors shaping this new battlefield: democratisation, diffuse, and demography—the integration of advanced technologies like AI, cyber tools, and directed energy weapons.

The Army Chief further emphasized the strategic importance of 'land as the currency of victory,' given India's geographical challenges. He announced initiatives like an in-house chatbot 'Jigyasa' to leverage AI, underscoring the Army's commitment to modernizing its capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)