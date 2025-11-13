US Sanctions Target Iran's Ballistic Ambitions with Focus on Global Networks
The US announced sanctions on 32 entities and individuals linked to Iran's ballistic missile program, including several based in China and India. The move aims to curtail Iran's missile development, aligning with President Trump's policy to pressure Iran over its nuclear activities and restore UN sanctions.
On Wednesday, the United States enacted a series of sanctions targeting 32 entities and individuals with connections to Iran's ballistic missile program. This sweeping action implicates multiple countries, including India and China, in support of Iran's military development.
According to the US State Department, the initiative aligns with President Donald Trump's push to counter Iran's aggressive missile and weapon development activities. The entities affected are alleged to support Iran's procurement networks across various jurisdictions, including Iran, China, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, and India.
The sanctions underscore the administration's ongoing efforts to impose maximum pressure on Tehran to comply with nuclear commitments and demonstrate the United States' expectation for global cooperation in implementing UN measures against Iran.
