'White Collar Terror': Kashmir's Intricate Web Exposed

In a dramatic escalation of efforts to dismantle a terror network in Kashmir, approximately 10 individuals, including three government officials, have been apprehended for interrogation, officials reported on Monday.

The operation involved a series of coordinated overnight raids in the Anantnag, Pulwama, and Kulgam districts, intensifying after a recent bombing in Delhi that claimed 13 lives.

Authorities revealed that several detainees had traveled to Turkiye within the last year. Seven people, among them several doctors, have been formally arrested following the discovery of substantial explosive caches, as the investigation widens to include over 200 individuals in connection to the 'white collar terror' plot.

