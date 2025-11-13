Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for UP Child Rapist

A Pratapgarh court has sentenced a 60-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous jail time for the rape of a seven-year-old girl. The sentence, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Parul Verma, also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on the convict, Hari Prasad Maurya.

The tragedy unfolded on June 2, 2023, when the girl's father reported that Maurya, under the influence of alcohol, lured his daughter away from playing with other children and raped her in his house. Following the report, police registered a case and filed a chargesheet under relevant sections for rape and the POCSO Act.

In court, the defense and prosecution presented their arguments, leading to Maurya's conviction based on compelling evidence. The court has mandated that the fine be allocated to the victim, ensuring funds for her medical and mental trauma recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)