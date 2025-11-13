Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for UP Child Rapist

A 60-year-old man in UP's Pratapgarh has been sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl. The court fined him Rs 50,000, which will be given to the victim for compensation. The conviction follows a police report and evidence presented during the trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Pratapgarh court has sentenced a 60-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous jail time for the rape of a seven-year-old girl. The sentence, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Parul Verma, also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on the convict, Hari Prasad Maurya.

The tragedy unfolded on June 2, 2023, when the girl's father reported that Maurya, under the influence of alcohol, lured his daughter away from playing with other children and raped her in his house. Following the report, police registered a case and filed a chargesheet under relevant sections for rape and the POCSO Act.

In court, the defense and prosecution presented their arguments, leading to Maurya's conviction based on compelling evidence. The court has mandated that the fine be allocated to the victim, ensuring funds for her medical and mental trauma recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

