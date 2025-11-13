Drug Trafficking: A Looming Threat to National Security

Anurag Garg, Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has described drug trafficking and abuse as an emerging security challenge for the nation. Speaking at the Regional Anti-Narcotics Task Force Conference in Dimapur, Garg highlighted how illicit drug money is increasingly funding organized crimes, including terrorism, arms trafficking, and money laundering.

Garg emphasized the grave implications of drug abuse for public health and national security, especially in Northeastern states where consumption rates are above average. He called for enhanced coordination among enforcement and intelligence agencies, underscoring the role of NCB as the national nodal agency for combating narcotics through the NCORD mechanism and capacity building of state-level task forces.

Highlighting the need for special attention in the Northeast due to its proximity to narcotics hubs and porous borders, Garg outlined the conference agenda focused on dismantling drug syndicates, enhancing intelligence sharing, and developing a unified strategy for a Drug-Free India by 2047.

