Mysterious Mortar Shell Discovered Near LoC

A rusted mortar shell has sparked concern in a forward village near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The unexpected find was reported on Thursday by district officials.

The device was spotted by local residents in an open area at Balakote in the Mendhar sector. Residents notified authorities immediately, leading to the prompt arrival of a bomb disposal squad.

Experts safely defused the explosive device, averting potential danger without causing any injuries, according to the officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)