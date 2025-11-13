Mysterious Mortar Shell Discovered Near LoC
A rusted mortar shell was found near the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, sparking concerns. Discovered in an open area by locals in Balakote, the bomb disposal squad was quickly summoned. The explosive device was safely defused without any injuries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A rusted mortar shell has sparked concern in a forward village near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The unexpected find was reported on Thursday by district officials.
The device was spotted by local residents in an open area at Balakote in the Mendhar sector. Residents notified authorities immediately, leading to the prompt arrival of a bomb disposal squad.
Experts safely defused the explosive device, averting potential danger without causing any injuries, according to the officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kashmir Shivers as Mercury Plunges Below Freezing
Jammu and Kashmir CM Condemns Delhi Blast, Calls for Justice Amidst Increasing Security Concerns
J-K cops move Interpol to issue Red Corner Notice against Kashmir's Dr Muzaffar, wanted in connection with 'white collar' terror module.
CIK Intensifies Kashmir Crackdown in Wake of Red Fort Blast Probe
Unraveling the White-Collar Terror Network in Kashmir