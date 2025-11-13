Calcutta High Court Disqualifies Mukul Roy: Landmark Anti-Defection Ruling

The Calcutta High Court delivered a significant ruling by disqualifying senior leader Mukul Roy's membership in the West Bengal assembly under the anti-defection law.

Roy, initially elected on a BJP ticket, controversially switched allegiances to join the ruling Trinamool Congress in August 2021, with prominent TMC figures present at the time of his induction.

The decision, delivered by a bench led by Justice Debangsu Basak, came after petitions by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Ambika Roy, who contested the Assembly Speaker's refusal to disqualify Roy for crossing party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)