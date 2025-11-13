Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Disqualifies Mukul Roy: Landmark Anti-Defection Ruling

The Calcutta High Court disqualified Mukul Roy from the West Bengal assembly under the anti-defection law. Originally elected on a BJP ticket, Roy joined the ruling Trinamool Congress shortly after the elections. The ruling followed a petition by BJP leaders challenging the Assembly Speaker's decision to reject disqualifying Roy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:52 IST
Calcutta High Court Disqualifies Mukul Roy: Landmark Anti-Defection Ruling
Mukul Roy
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court delivered a significant ruling by disqualifying senior leader Mukul Roy's membership in the West Bengal assembly under the anti-defection law.

Roy, initially elected on a BJP ticket, controversially switched allegiances to join the ruling Trinamool Congress in August 2021, with prominent TMC figures present at the time of his induction.

The decision, delivered by a bench led by Justice Debangsu Basak, came after petitions by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Ambika Roy, who contested the Assembly Speaker's refusal to disqualify Roy for crossing party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Louis Rees-Zammit Set for Prominent Return Against Japan

Louis Rees-Zammit Set for Prominent Return Against Japan

 Global
2
Bulgarian Parliament Overrules Veto to Protect Oil Assets

Bulgarian Parliament Overrules Veto to Protect Oil Assets

 Bulgaria
3
Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Bihar Polls

Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Bihar Polls

 India
4
Security Tightens: Pakistan Protects Sri Lankan Cricket Amid Rising Threats

Security Tightens: Pakistan Protects Sri Lankan Cricket Amid Rising Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025