Left Menu

Unity Against Terror: Shahi Imam Stands Firm

Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari strongly condemned the Red Fort terror attack, emphasizing that terrorism has no place in civil society. He expressed sympathy for victims' families and urged the government to ensure justice is served. He stressed national unity as pivotal in combatting terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:51 IST
Unity Against Terror: Shahi Imam Stands Firm
  • Country:
  • India

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, issued a strong condemnation of the recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort, labeling it an 'abominable terror attack.' He declared that such acts of terror have no footing in civil society.

Bukhari emphasized the importance of a united national front against terrorism, expressing confidence that collective efforts would ultimately triumph over such threats. He urged authorities to ensure that perpetrators face justice.

The high-intensity blast resulted in 13 fatalities, leading the Shahi Imam to express heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He reaffirmed the Muslim community's commitment to their compatriot Indians during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP-Congress Clash Over SIR Intensifies Amid Allegations and Support

BJP-Congress Clash Over SIR Intensifies Amid Allegations and Support

 India
2
ReNew Energy's Mega Green Investment in Andhra Pradesh

ReNew Energy's Mega Green Investment in Andhra Pradesh

 Global
3
Congress's Ramesh Slams RSS for US Lobbying Links

Congress's Ramesh Slams RSS for US Lobbying Links

 India
4
Breaking Barriers: Moneycontrol and InCred Money Revolutionize Unlisted Shares

Breaking Barriers: Moneycontrol and InCred Money Revolutionize Unlisted Shar...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025