Unity Against Terror: Shahi Imam Stands Firm

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, issued a strong condemnation of the recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort, labeling it an 'abominable terror attack.' He declared that such acts of terror have no footing in civil society.

Bukhari emphasized the importance of a united national front against terrorism, expressing confidence that collective efforts would ultimately triumph over such threats. He urged authorities to ensure that perpetrators face justice.

The high-intensity blast resulted in 13 fatalities, leading the Shahi Imam to express heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He reaffirmed the Muslim community's commitment to their compatriot Indians during this challenging time.

