Senate Urges Reinstatement of Rule to Block Chinese Access to U.S. Tech

Senate Democrats criticize President Trump's decision to suspend a rule blocking Chinese companies from accessing U.S. technology. They argue the delay compromises national security by enabling sanctioned firms to acquire advanced computing technologies. The administration's suspension invites criticism for using export controls as bargaining tools in trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:34 IST
Senate Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, blasted the Trump administration on Wednesday for suspending a rule that blocked Chinese companies from accessing U.S. technology. Describing it as a 'giveaway of key national security tools,' the move faced backlash for potentially compromising national defense.

Originally announced on September 29, the rule aimed to prevent sanctioned Chinese entities from using subsidiaries to procure American technology. President Trump, however, agreed to delay the rule for a year following negotiations with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping as part of a mutual agreement also involving rare earth mineral exports.

In a letter first reported by Reuters, the senators, including Ron Wyden, urged Trump to reinstate the rule to protect 'American-developed advanced computing technologies.' They claimed the delay aligns with a pattern of trading national security for superficial trade deals, seeking an end to such strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

