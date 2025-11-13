Bangladesh Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina in War Crimes Case

A significant tribunal in Bangladesh has scheduled the delivery of a pivotal verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 17. The charges pertain to alleged crimes against humanity during the July Uprising that saw her government collapse.

The case, highlighting politically charged undertones, has captured widespread attention, with Hasina, her former home minister, and a police official facing various counts. Hasina has denied the allegations, labeling the tribunal biased.

Security measures in Dhaka have been tightened ahead of the verdict announcement, reflecting the case's tensions and potential impact. The outcome could significantly influence Bangladesh's political landscape.

