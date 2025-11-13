Bangladesh Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina in War Crimes Case
A special tribunal in Bangladesh is set to deliver a verdict on November 17 in the case against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for alleged crimes against humanity during the July Uprising of last year. Charges against Hasina are considered politically motivated by her supporters.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
A significant tribunal in Bangladesh has scheduled the delivery of a pivotal verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 17. The charges pertain to alleged crimes against humanity during the July Uprising that saw her government collapse.
The case, highlighting politically charged undertones, has captured widespread attention, with Hasina, her former home minister, and a police official facing various counts. Hasina has denied the allegations, labeling the tribunal biased.
Security measures in Dhaka have been tightened ahead of the verdict announcement, reflecting the case's tensions and potential impact. The outcome could significantly influence Bangladesh's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Verdict Looms: Dhaka Braces for Tribunal Decision
Thailand Court Approves Extradition of Alleged Cybercrime Kingpin to China
Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions
Extradition of Alleged Gambling Kingpin to China Sparks International Cooperation
Legacy of Palpali Dhaka: Nepal's hand-spun heritage fabric weaves its way through modern times