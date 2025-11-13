Tragic Red Fort Blast: Medical Challenges and Investigation
The recent Red Fort blast resulted in 13 fatalities and numerous injuries, causing severe hearing problems for many victims. Following the explosion, LNJP Hospital admitted several affected individuals. Investigations are ongoing as authorities try to identify the deceased and understand the full impact of the blast.
A devastating explosion near Red Fort has claimed 13 lives and left many injured, particularly suffering from hearing impairments, as doctors report. Among the deceased, only eight have been identified thus far, adding to the complexity faced by officials.
Medical facilities are stretched with victims requiring urgent care. Dr. Devinder Rai of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital explained how blast impacts vary, especially for those with 'soft ears,' who are susceptible to noise-induced trauma, potentially leading to temporary or permanent hearing loss and tinnitus.
The blast region remains sealed for investigation, as authorities continue efforts to identify the remaining victims and piece together the circumstances leading up to the event.
With inputs from agencies.
