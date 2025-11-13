Justice Awaits: The Hathras Stampede Case Continues

On Thursday, a local court fixed November 20 for the next hearing of the tragic Hathras stampede case, where 121 people lost their lives. The court has recorded the testimonies of inspector Kamlesh Kumar and head constable Sheel Maurya, marking a new chapter in the ongoing legal battle.

The incident, which took place on July 2, 2024, during a gathering organized by self-styled godman Surajpal or Bhole Baba, has garnered significant attention. The congregation, situated between Mugalgadhi and Phulrai villages in the Hathras district, turned disastrous, leaving in its wake lives lost and families shattered.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a detailed 3,200-page chargesheet against 11 individuals, including Bhole Baba's aide Devprakash Madhukar, who have been named as accused. Although all are currently out on bail, the case continues to unfold as the court sets the stage for justice.

