Justice Awaits: The Hathras Stampede Case Continues

A court in Hathras has set November 20 as the next hearing date in a tragic stampede case from July 2024, which resulted in the deaths of 121 individuals. The court proceedings involve statements from police personnel and a comprehensive 3,200-page chargesheet by the Special Investigation Team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday, a local court fixed November 20 for the next hearing of the tragic Hathras stampede case, where 121 people lost their lives. The court has recorded the testimonies of inspector Kamlesh Kumar and head constable Sheel Maurya, marking a new chapter in the ongoing legal battle.

The incident, which took place on July 2, 2024, during a gathering organized by self-styled godman Surajpal or Bhole Baba, has garnered significant attention. The congregation, situated between Mugalgadhi and Phulrai villages in the Hathras district, turned disastrous, leaving in its wake lives lost and families shattered.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a detailed 3,200-page chargesheet against 11 individuals, including Bhole Baba's aide Devprakash Madhukar, who have been named as accused. Although all are currently out on bail, the case continues to unfold as the court sets the stage for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

