Left Menu

Court Orders Manoj Gaur's Custody in Jaypee Infratech Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court has placed Jaypee Infratech's former MD Manoj Gaur in five-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case involving Rs 14,599 crore. The ED alleged funds meant for construction projects were diverted for other purposes. Gaur denies the charges, citing health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:56 IST
Court Orders Manoj Gaur's Custody in Jaypee Infratech Money Laundering Case
  • Country:
  • India

A former managing director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd, Manoj Gaur, found himself at the center of a significant legal scandal on Thursday as a Delhi court ordered a five-day custody period under the Enforcement Directorate. This major development stems from accusations of money laundering tied to a staggering Rs 14,599 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate brought Gaur before Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana after his arrest earlier in the day. Gaur's case is intricately linked to allegations of financial mismanagement and fraud involving homebuyers' investments, which were reportedly diverted instead of being used for the construction of promised residential projects.

The allegations, put forth by the ED, claim that two associated companies, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) and Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), received over Rs 33,000 crore from homebuyers for project development but diverted around Rs 13,000 crore. Gaur's defense attorney countered these claims, citing his client's cooperation in previous investigations and current health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh Powers Ahead with Renewable Energy Investments

Andhra Pradesh Powers Ahead with Renewable Energy Investments

 India
2
Punjab Unveils Massive Rs 332 Crore Push for Rural Development

Punjab Unveils Massive Rs 332 Crore Push for Rural Development

 India
3
New Delhi Policy Offers Long-Overdue Jobs to 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims' Families

New Delhi Policy Offers Long-Overdue Jobs to 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims' Fa...

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Boosts Wellness Tourism with Expanded Ayurvedic Training

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Wellness Tourism with Expanded Ayurvedic Training

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025