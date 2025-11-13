Court Orders Manoj Gaur's Custody in Jaypee Infratech Money Laundering Case

A former managing director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd, Manoj Gaur, found himself at the center of a significant legal scandal on Thursday as a Delhi court ordered a five-day custody period under the Enforcement Directorate. This major development stems from accusations of money laundering tied to a staggering Rs 14,599 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate brought Gaur before Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana after his arrest earlier in the day. Gaur's case is intricately linked to allegations of financial mismanagement and fraud involving homebuyers' investments, which were reportedly diverted instead of being used for the construction of promised residential projects.

The allegations, put forth by the ED, claim that two associated companies, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) and Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), received over Rs 33,000 crore from homebuyers for project development but diverted around Rs 13,000 crore. Gaur's defense attorney countered these claims, citing his client's cooperation in previous investigations and current health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)