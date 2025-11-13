Left Menu

Arrest in Alleged Conversion and Molestation Case in Dudhi

A man named Bahadur Ali was arrested in Dudhi for allegedly molesting a woman and attempting to convert her to Islam. The complaint was lodged by a woman who accused Ali of harassment and buying tribal land illegally. An investigation is ongoing, and Ali remains in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:04 IST
  • India

Local authorities have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in molestation and religious conversion activities in Dudhi. The arrest followed a complaint by a woman from Bagharu village.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Tribhuwan Nath Tripathi, confirmed the arrest of Bahadur Ali, who, alongside his wife and four others, reportedly pressured the complainant to convert to Islam. The complainant also claimed Ali harassed her during her commutes to college and unlawfully purchased tribal land.

ASP Tripathi stated that the case against Ali has been registered under pertinent legal sections, and the ongoing investigation reveals Ali's unauthorized land dealings. The woman's court statement has been filed as authorities proceed with further inquiries.

