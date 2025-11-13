Left Menu

Defamation Case Closed: Peace Restored Between Nagarjuna and Minister Konda Surekha

A magistrate court dismissed a defamation case against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha following actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's withdrawal of his complaint. The conflict stemmed from comments made by Surekha, which involved Nagarjuna's son. The minister has since apologized, stressing no intention to harm the Nagarjuna family.

Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:43 IST
  Country:
  India

A magistrate court closed defamation proceedings against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha after actor Akkineni Nagarjuna withdrew his complaint on Thursday.

Nagarjuna stated in a petition, filed under section 280 of BNSS for withdrawal of complaint, that he was retracting his allegations. The court consequently dismissed the case.

The defamation dispute originated in October last year when Surekha made allegedly defamatory comments involving Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya. Although Surekha has since apologized, emphasizing that she never intended to harm the actor's family's reputation, her comments sparked significant reaction from political figures and the Telugu cinema industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

