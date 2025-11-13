Defamation Case Closed: Peace Restored Between Nagarjuna and Minister Konda Surekha

A magistrate court closed defamation proceedings against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha after actor Akkineni Nagarjuna withdrew his complaint on Thursday.

Nagarjuna stated in a petition, filed under section 280 of BNSS for withdrawal of complaint, that he was retracting his allegations. The court consequently dismissed the case.

The defamation dispute originated in October last year when Surekha made allegedly defamatory comments involving Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya. Although Surekha has since apologized, emphasizing that she never intended to harm the actor's family's reputation, her comments sparked significant reaction from political figures and the Telugu cinema industry.

