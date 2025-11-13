Explosive Revelations: Medical Professionals Under Scrutiny in Delhi Blast Probe
In the wake of a devastating blast in Delhi, authorities have detained a college professor and a medical student from Jammu and Kashmir linked to a suspected terror module. The incident has sparked concern within the medical community and prompted investigations into Kashmiri students in Kanpur.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have detained a college professor and a medical student from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the recent Delhi blast, which resulted in multiple casualties. The detentions have brought the medical community under intense scrutiny, raising unease and concern among colleagues and students.
Dr Farukh, affiliated with GS Medical College, and Mohammad Arif Mir, a student at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College, have been linked to a busted terror module allegedly associated with known terrorist organizations. Investigations are focusing on their potential involvement and connections.
As the probe unfolds, security agencies are intensifying their efforts to investigate Kashmiri students in Kanpur, with many fearing further revelations. The government has urged swift and professional handling of the case to ensure accountability and safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
