Protest Chaos: Stone-Pelting Incident Leads to Arrests on National Highway

Six individuals were arrested for stone-pelting during a farmers' protest demanding a better support price for sugarcane. The protest disrupted traffic on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway and injured 12 police officers. The arrested were not farmers but infiltrators aiming to create chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:51 IST
Authorities have apprehended six individuals following a stone-pelting incident during a farmers' protest demanding a higher support price for sugarcane. The protest occurred near the Hattargi toll plaza on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway and briefly halted traffic.

The violent act injured 12 police officers and resulted in damage to two police vehicles, police reported. Superintendent Bhimashankar Guled clarified that the arrested were not actual farmers but infiltrators looking to cause disruption.

An investigation, using video evidence, led to charges against Channagouda Sasalatti, Prashant Mugali, Vinayak Kotiwali, Mallappa Ghatagi, Shivanand Vani, and Somanath Hiremath. Police have invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and related laws, with further inquiry underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

