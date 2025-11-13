Advocate Hitesh Jain Resigns from Law Commission
Advocate Hitesh Jain has stepped down as a full-time member of the Law Commission, with his resignation being accepted by the President effective October 29. Jain joined the 23rd Law Commission as a full-time member on April 15. The panel, formed last year, has been experiencing shifts in leadership.
Advocate Hitesh Jain has officially resigned from his position as a full-time member of the Law Commission, according to the Union Law Ministry's announcement on Thursday.
The President has approved his resignation, effective from October 29. Jain had been appointed to the 23rd Law Commission on April 15 under the chairpersonship of retired Supreme Court judge Dinesh Maheshwari.
Established on September 3 last year for a three-year term, the commission has encountered leadership changes, particularly after the retirement of the panel's member secretary, Reeta Vasishta. Law Secretary Anju Rathi Rana has been tasked with additional responsibilities in the interim.
