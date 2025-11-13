Left Menu

Delhi Blast Unveils 'White-Collar Terror' Network

A medical professor and a cardiology student from Jammu and Kashmir were detained in connection with a Delhi blast. The incident, linked to an interstate 'white-collar terror' network, targets multiple cities. Authorities scrutinize Al Falah University's role, suspecting misuse of funds and involvement in terror activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:09 IST
A medical college professor and a cardiology student from Jammu and Kashmir have been detained in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged involvement in the recent Delhi blast that claimed 13 lives. The blast is part of a larger 'white-collar terror' network planning attacks across four major cities.

Following the incident, authorities have ordered a forensic audit of records at Al Falah University, a Haryana-based institution allegedly linked to the terror module. The Delhi Police have uncovered communications between suspects using encrypted apps to plan these activities.

The Congress has called for accountability, urging Prime Minister Modi to convene an all-party meeting, while the investigation continues to reveal further details about the planned operations across multiple cities.

