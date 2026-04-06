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Under Investigation: The Tumultuous Saga of Maharashtra's Controversial Godman

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman in Maharashtra. The ED's actions follow multiple police FIRs citing allegations including sexual assault and financial crimes. Kharat and associates will soon be questioned about these serious allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:26 IST
Under Investigation: The Tumultuous Saga of Maharashtra's Controversial Godman
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has officially begun a money laundering investigation targeting Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman operating in Maharashtra. According to officials, this move is part of a broader probe into allegations of serious criminal activities linked to Kharat.

The ED's Mumbai zonal office launched the case under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, closely examining multiple FIRs recorded by the Maharashtra Police. The controversial figure is accused of a series of crimes, including sexual assault and financial misconduct.

The allegations have elicited significant public interest, prompting a response from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis reassured that all financial transactions and alleged illegal assets linked to Kharat will be thoroughly investigated and exposed.

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