Valley Crackdown: A Strategic Offensive Against Subversive Elements

In a sweeping crackdown to restore peace after the Red Fort blast, authorities targeted several locations across Baramulla, Pulwama, and Shopian districts on Thursday, according to police reports.

The operation aimed to dismantle subversive networks and reinforce civic assurance, leading to the detention of six individuals directly linked to these networks, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Police conducted raids on 22 properties associated with overground workers, resulting in binding down 20 individuals and preventive detention for two others, as part of efforts to disrupt terror-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)