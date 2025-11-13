Land Scandal Erupts: High-Level Probe Ordered in Pune District

In a shocking turn of events, the Inspector General Registration (IGR) has suspended an official and called for an intense investigation following the controversial sale of a 15-acre government plot in Pune district, allegedly breaching state regulations.

The state-owned land, crucially aligned with the Animal Husbandry Department's interests, was illicitly sold in Tathawade, Pimpri Chinchwad, for a substantial Rs 33 crore, despite its non-transferable classification, officials disclosed on Thursday.

The suspended official, Vidya Shankar Bade, had reportedly exploited registration software loopholes and accepted outdated ownership documents. Moreover, the sale proceeded without the needed approvals, prompting a deeper investigation into potential collaborations and undervaluation issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)